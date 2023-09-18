Huddersfield Giants veteran Chris McQueen calls time on his career

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS veteran Chris McQueen has called time on his career.

McQueen made his NRL debut in 2009, and went on to score 69 tries in a combined 253 games, including a Team of the Decade inclusion for the South Sydney Rabbitohs, where he spent six years.

Nicknamed ‘Crispy’ during his time at the Giants, McQueen made an instant impression after arriving at the club in 2020, scoring 34 tries and a whopping 17 in the 2022 season, seeing him included in the Super League Dream Team.

His performance in the Challenge Cup Final also saw him scoop up the Lance Todd Trophy, the award to the Man of the Match in the Challenge Cup Final.

McQueen also played five times for Queensland, and another time he was a late call up to the side after Eddie Pettybourne was injured in the warm up, but didn’t actually make the field on this occasion.

