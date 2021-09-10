Huddersfield land Warrington star Hill

SEASONED prop Chris Hill will continue his Super League career at Huddersfield Giants next season.

The 33-year-old England and Great Britain international, out of contract after ten years at Warrington Wolves, has penned a two-year deal at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Hill has made 295 appearances for Warrington since joining from Leigh Centurions, where he played alongside Huddersfield coach Ian Watson, in 2012 and captained them from 2016 to 2019.

He turned down the offer of a new deal and said: “All good things come to an end and I’m looking forward to the next challenge with Huddersfield.

“It’s meant everything to represent this club (Warrington), not just for me but for my family.

“It’s my second home now and always will be. I’ll be looking at the fixtures and trying to get down as much as possible still.

“The fans will be greatly missed and they’ve treated me well. Hopefully, they give me a good reception whenever I come back.”

Warrington chairman Stuart Middleton said: “I’d like to thank Chris for his hard work and the commitment he has shown.

“He hit the ground running after joining as an exciting young forward in 2012 and has grown during his time here, developing in to a top-class prop.

“There have been so many fantastic memories and I know how much it meant to him to captain this club for a number of years.

“We wish him all the best at Huddersfield. Hopefully he can end his time here on a high with the business end of the season now upon us.”

Watson said: “He adds leadership to the group, he’s been there and done it, won Challenge Cup finals, played in Grand Finals, and played for England and Great Britain.

“He’s been in and around every kind of environment you want and he’s exactly the kind of person to educate our younger players.”

