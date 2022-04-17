Hull FC and Wigan Warriors stars facing big bans following derby clashes

Hull FC forward Brad Fash and Wigan Warriors hooker Sam Powell both face lengthy bans from the RFL Disciplinary Tribunal this week for incidents in their respective Good Friday derbies.

Both players have been handed Grade E charges by the match review panel, which typically bring a suspension of between four and eight matches.

Fash has been charged for biting in his side’s derby defeat to Hull KR, with Elliot Minchella making the accusation that he was bitten during the second half.

“In the tackle my finger ended up near his mouth and I felt a bite on my forefinger,” Minchella told Hull Live.

“There’s no room for it in our game in my opinion. It’s not tough and it’s not clever and it’s out of order.”

Meanwhile Powell has been charged for dangerous contact following a crusher tackle on St Helens’ winger Jon Bennison in the Warriors’ derby loss.

He was sent to the sinbin at the time for the offence but opposing coach Kristian Woolf felt it deserved greater punishment and expects that to come retrospectively.

“It was a bad tackle; those are the types of tackles we need to get out of our game. I’m not sure how it wasn’t a red card,” said Woolf.

Both Fash and Powell are free to play in their sides’ respectively matches today (Monday) – Hull host Warrington Wolves while Wigan welcome Wakefield Trinity – because of the short turnaround, with the tribunal to meet on Wednesday.

All penalty notices from the ‘Rivals Round’ only take effect from midnight on Wednesday so the same applies for the four Super League players who have already been given bans, all of which are for two matches.

Leeds Rhinos’ Zane Tetevano has been banned for a late hit on a passer, Toulouse Olympique’s Lucas Albert for a crocodile tackle, Catalans Dragons’ Joe Chan for a dangerous throw, and St Helens’ Konrad Hurrell for a crusher tackle.

