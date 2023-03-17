Hull FC agonisingly close against St Helens, Warrington’s big win over Leigh and Wigan enjoy nailbiting win over Huddersfield

THERE were three Super League games tonight

It was nip and tuck for the entirety of the first-half with Josh Griffin and Andre Savelio both going close for Hull before Saints had an extended spell of possession and territory going into the final ten minutes of the half.

That pressure finally told with a minute to go until the break when Ben Davies grabbed a drop-out to run 15 metres. Tommy Makinson couldn’t convert as the hosts led 4-0 at half-time.

That being said, the Black and Whites led seven minutes following the resumption when Scott Taylor barged over from dummy-half. Jake Clifford converted to make it 6-4.

Saints hit back quickly with a prolonged spell of possession giving Jon Bennison the space and time to cross with a fine finish as the hour approached. Joey Lussick took over the kicking duties to make it 10-6.

It was back-to-back tries in four minutes with James Bell laying it on a plate for Jack Welsby who crossed. Lussick converted to make it 16-6.

Immediately, however, Hull reduced the deficit to four with Clifford running in from 20 metres after Jake Wingfield knocked on. The halfback converted.

Hull should have levelled on 75 minutes when Adam Swift cantered down the wing, but his kick inside was dropped by Brad Dwyer with the line begging.

To rub salt into the wounds, Saints went up the other end and scored through a Bennison double in the corner. This time, Lewis Dodd couldn’t convert as Paul Wellens’ men ran out 20-12 winners.

St Helens

1 Jack Welsby

5 Jon Bennison

2 Tommy Makinson

21 Ben Davies

25 Tee Ritson

6 Jonny Lomax

7 Lewis Dodd

8 Alex Walmsley

9 James Roby

10 Matty Lees

19 James Bell

16 Curtis Sironen

13 Morgan Knowles

Substitutes

14 Joey Lussick

15 LMS

17 Agnatius Paasi

18 Jake Wingfield

Tries: Davies, Bennison 2

Goals: Makinson 0/1, Lussick 1/1, Dodd 0/1

Hull FC

1 Tex Hoy

2 Adam Swift

23 Josh Griffin

17 Cam Scott

25 Davy Litten

14 Joe Lovodua

7 Jake Clifford

20 Jack Brown

9 Danny Houghton

10 Chris Satae

12 Andre Savelio

8 Ligi Sao

13 Brad Fash

Substitutes

11 Jordan Lane

15 Joe Cator

30 Scott Taylor

33 Brad Dwyer

Tries: Taylor, Clifford

Goals: Clifford 2/2

Elsewhere, Huddersfield Giants and Wigan Warriors played out a close encounter at the John Smith’s Stadium with the Warriors leading 8-6 at half-time with all of Huddersfield’s points in the first-half coming from the boot of Olly Russell. The closeness of this fixture continued after the break with Wigan eventually running out 14-12 winners in a very tight affair.

Meanwhile, Warrington Wolves were able to run into a 22-8 half-time lead against the Leigh Leopards with Daryl Powell’s men breaking the deadlock after just 33 seconds. The onslaught continued after the break as the Wolves ran rampant with an eight-minute hat-trick from Matty Ashton giving Powell’s side a 38-20 victory for five wins in a row.