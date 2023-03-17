Mark Percival diagnosis as St Helens star withdrawn before Hull FC game

MARK PERCIVAL was withdrawn before tonight’s Super League clash between St Helens and Hull FC.
Percival was named in the centres for the fixture, but was withdrawn before kick-off as Tee Ritson came into the side.
Now Sky Sports pundit Jenna Brooks has explained what the prognosis is on the England international.
“Mark Percival felt his calf get a little tight, it’s only precautionary and nothing to be too concerned about,” Brooks said live on Sky Sports.
Here is how Saints lined up:
1 Jack Welsby
5 Jon Bennison
2 Tommy Makinson
21 Ben Davies
25 Tee Ritson
6 Jonny Lomax
7 Lewis Dodd
8 Alex Walmsley
9 James Roby
10 Matty Lees
19 James Bell
16 Curtis Sironen
13 Morgan Knowles
Substitutes
14 Joey Lussick
15 LMS
17 Agnatius Paasi
18 Jake Wingfield