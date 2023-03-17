Mark Percival diagnosis as St Helens star withdrawn before Hull FC game

MARK PERCIVAL was withdrawn before tonight’s Super League clash between St Helens and Hull FC.

Percival was named in the centres for the fixture, but was withdrawn before kick-off as Tee Ritson came into the side.

Now Sky Sports pundit Jenna Brooks has explained what the prognosis is on the England international.

“Mark Percival felt his calf get a little tight, it’s only precautionary and nothing to be too concerned about,” Brooks said live on Sky Sports.

Here is how Saints lined up:

1 Jack Welsby

5 Jon Bennison

2 Tommy Makinson

21 Ben Davies

25 Tee Ritson

6 Jonny Lomax

7 Lewis Dodd

8 Alex Walmsley

9 James Roby

10 Matty Lees

19 James Bell

16 Curtis Sironen

13 Morgan Knowles

Substitutes

14 Joey Lussick

15 LMS

17 Agnatius Paasi

18 Jake Wingfield