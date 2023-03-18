Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson has say on Kruise Leeming potential return

KRUISE LEEMING shocked the rugby league world by handing in a transfer request at Leeds Rhinos earlier this week.

His next destination is one that is yet to be sorted with speculation swirling around that Leeming will be heading for the North Queensland Cowboys in the NRL.

However, there will also be Super League clubs interested especially with someone of such a high calibre as Leeming, but Huddersfield Giants head coach Ian Watson has dismissed any talk of a potential return to the John Smith’s Stadium.

“I don’t think Kruise will be one for us to be fair,” Watson told BBC Radio Leeds.

“He’s a great player, we have some great nines here. Nathan Peats, Adam O’Brien and Ash Golding drops in there as well.

“He is a great player and you would look at him if you could, but I don’t think we need him at this moment in time.”