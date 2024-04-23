Hull FC and Leigh Leopards complete player swap deal

Hull FC have confirmed the signing of winger Tom Briscoe from Leigh Leopards, in a deal that has seen Darnell McIntosh depart the club with immediate effect.

Briscoe rejoins the club ten-and-a-half years after his last appearance for the Black & Whites, having risen through the ranks of the club’s academy and making 147 appearances between 2008 and 2013.

The 34-year old has signed an 18-month contract which sees him return to the MKM Stadium with immediate effect.

Briscoe made his senior debut for the club aged 17 some 16-years ago, coming off the bench in the 2008 Challenge Cup Final in his debut year.

The former England international became a cult hero over the following half-decade, forming a formidable attack partnership in the outside-backs alongside club icon Kirk Yeaman.

Following his departure to join Leeds at the end of the 2013 campaign, Briscoe enjoyed significant success with the Rhinos, winning three Grand Finals and three Challenge Cups, including a legendary five tries against Hull KR at Wembley in 2015, claiming the Lance Todd Trophy.

With over 200 appearances for the West Yorkshire side and 93 tries, Briscoe joined the Leopards following their return to Super League ahead of the 2023 campaign, where he has continued his impressive try-scoring form that has followed him throughout his career, touching down 20 times in 34 appearances, including in last season’s Challenge Cup Final where he added another winners medal to his collection.

Closing in on 400 career appearances, Briscoe adds significant experience to the Airlie Birds ranks, and will bring significant knowledge to aid the development and progression of some of the club’s promising young outside-backs.

He will link up with his new teammates in the coming days ahead of Sunday’s Betfred Super League Round 9 fixture against Leeds Rhinos; Simon Grix’s side were further boosted earlier today by the addition of fellow Leigh three-quarter Ed Chamberlain, who has joined the club on loan.

Speaking to hullfc.com on his return to the club, Briscoe said: “It’s really exciting to be coming back to Hull FC, especially with how the club have portrayed their ambition for the future.

“Having been at the club many years ago, and being the place where I started my career, it holds a lot of special memories for me.

“The move came out of the blue over the last 24 hours, but it’s an opportunity for me to join the club at an exciting period and it also gives me a chance to share my experience with a promising group of young players.

“I would love to see a great club like Hull FC get back to where they deserve to be, and to be a part of that journey is something that really excites me.”

As part of the deal, fellow winger Darnell McIntosh has made a permanent move to the Leopards with immediate effect.

McIntosh, who joined the club ahead of the 2022 season, has made 53 appearances for the Airlie Birds during his time at the club, scoring 23 tries.

Hull FC Director of Rugby, Richie Myler, said: “We’d like to thank Darnell for everything he has given to the club over the past two-and-a-half seasons, and we wish him the best of luck in the next chapter of his career with the Leopards.

“Bringing Tom back to the club where he made his debut was an easy decision for me. He’s enjoyed the experience of being in a winning environment over the past decade, and is going to play an integral role in helping develop some of our younger players over the next 18-months.

“As you can see from his past season-and-a-half at Leigh, he is still performing at a consistently high level every time he takes to the field, and I know he will relish the opportunity to pull on a Black & White jersey once more and represent the club where he made his name at the beginning of his career.

“We’re excited for Tom to link up with the group over the next few days and begin to share his wealth of knowledge and experience across our young squad.”

