Catalans Dragons given verdict on Michael McIlorum appeal ahead of Leigh Leopards clash

CATALANS DRAGONS hooker Michael McIlorum has failed in his attempt to appeal the Grade B Dangerous Contact charge handed to the veteran in the aftermath of his side’s 36-6 win over Hull KR at the weekend.

The independent Operational Rules Tribunal last night upheld that Grade B Dangerous Contact charge issued to McIlorum in their Super League clash against Hull KR.

McIlorum pleaded guilty, however, challenged the grading which was unsuccessful, meaning the one-match suspension will be upheld.

That means that the Dragons star will miss the away clash against Leigh Leopards on Friday night as well as the fixture against Wigan Warriors the following weekend.

