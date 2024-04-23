Salford Red Devils reject Hull FC’s bid for Paul Rowley as head coach remains in charge of Super League club

SALFORD RED DEVILS have confirmed that Paul Rowley will remain as head coach with the club rejecting an offer from Hull FC.

The statement reads: “We can confirm that Paul Rowley will remain to be the Head Coach of Salford Red Devils.

“An approach was made by Hull FC, which has now been rejected. Paul remains committed to the project underway at the Club.

“The club will make no further comments on this matter.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.