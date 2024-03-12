Leeds Rhinos winger Derrell Olpherts makes surprise switch

LEEDS RHINOS winger Derrell Olpherts has made the surprise move to Wakefield Trinity.

Olpherts, who has found chances hard to come by at Headingley, has joined Daryl Powell’s side where he will reunite with his former Castleford Tigers boss until the end of the season.

The winger will not play any part in Wakefield’s first home clash against Bradford Bulls on Friday, but it adds depth to a Trinity side rocked by injuries – including to veteran winger Jermaine McGillvary.

A veteran of over 100 Super League games, the 32-year old previously played under Wakefield coach Daryl Powell at Castleford.

“I’m extremely excited to be on board with Wakefield for this season. This is my hometown team and I can’t wait to pull on the shirt. I’m looking forward to getting in and meeting the boys and doing what I can to make it a successful year,” Olpherts said about joining Trinity.

“With Jermaine McGillvary getting hurt it left us a little bit light in the outside backs and we ideally needed a big and physical back and Derrell fits that perfectly. He’s strong out of the back field and he will really add to the depth and strength of the squad,” Powell said about the signing. ‘

Wakefield’s Salary Cap and Recruitment Manager, Ste Mills said: “We’ve been on the look out for a couple of weeks to strengthen our outside backs and we were pleased to see someone of Derrell’s calibre become available.I’d like to thank Leeds, Gary Hetherington and his agent Kevin Bateman for allowing Derrell to join us.”

