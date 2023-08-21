Catalans Dragons star Mitchell Pearce cited for bizarre “ungentlemanly” behaviour in win over Leigh Leopards

THE Disciplinary Match Review Panel has had a busy Monday to say the least following Super League Round 22.

As many as 16 players have been charged – including four from Hull KR and four from Catalans Dragons – by the Panel, including Catalans Dragons star Mitchell Pearce.

Not only was Pearce charged with a Grade A High Tackle on Leigh Leopards’ Kai O’Donnell following the Dragons’ 30-14 win on Saturday evening, but the Australian was also cited for Other Contrary Behaviour on the same Leigh player.

Reading the Match Review Panel’s minutes, it is interesting to see the least what this Other Contrary Behaviour actually consists of.

The minutes state: “Ball carrier’s gum shield has fallen out of his mouth during the tackle. Tackler picks up mouthguard and throws away from the ruck area. Player behaves in a manner which is ungentlemanly.”

