Hull FC boss Tony Smith explains decision over new captain for Super League 2024

HULL FC head coach Tony Smith has explained his decision to appoint Danny Houghton as the Black and Whites’ new captain for the 2024 Super League season.

Carlos Tuimavave has led Hull for the past few seasons, but Houghton will take over the armband duties next season.

Head coach Smith said he had no doubts when selecting his captaincy roles for the upcoming season.

“Danny has had a couple of years off captaincy and I think that was required. Captaincy can weigh heavily after a while, but he’s ready to take that leadership role and give it his all this year,” Smith explained.

“He’s got the full support of his team mates and that’s because they enjoy working under him. He leads by example.

“Brad Fash also leads by example and he’s Hull FC through and through – that’s why he will make a good vice-captain,” he added.

“He’s one of the senior blokes now and I feel like he is ready for a leadership role. He’s a great communicator and he would never ask somebody to do something that he wouldn’t do himself.”

Meanwhile, Houghton himself is honoured with the decision.

“It’s a real honour for me to skipper my hometown club again,” Houghton said.

“I’m really determined to give it absolutely everything in 2024, and I will be doing everything I can to lead by example for this great club.

“We have a lot of young players coming through the youth programme at the moment and they need a strong leader to look up to, and that’s exactly what I’m hoping to achieve.

“I like to think that I’m not only somebody who leads by example on and off the field, but also a very approachable member of the dressing room. As I say, I’m really honoured to have this responsibility again.”

