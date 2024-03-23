Huddersfield Giants thrash dismal Hull FC as pressure mounts on Tony Smith

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS thrashed a dismal Hull FC at the John Smith’s Stadium, with Ian Watson’s men running out 50-6 winners.
Huddersfield started in incredible fashion, scoring with their first set of the game. A Jake Connor kick swirled in the wind as Tui Lolohea caught it perfectly before sending a pinpoint chip to Sam Halsall to dot down. Connor couldn’t convert, but the Giants led 4-0 after three minutes.
It was looking ominous for the visitors and after Jack Murchie picked up a ricocheted kick, the second-rower fed Kevin Naiqama for the easiest of scores.
The Giants should have had their third moments later following a brilliant Naiqama break, but the final pass to Lolohea was so far forward that the NFL would have been proud of it.
The resulting set saw Morgan Smith dispatch a fantastic 40/20, and, off the back of that, the visitors had their first try of the afternoon.
A great ball from Fa’amanu Brown saw Jordan Lane crash over under the sticks as Charles’ conversion brought Hull back to within four at 10-6.
Huddersfield did have their third moments later after some confusion. A Connor grubber looked to be swept up by Liam Tindall, but referee Aaron Moore adjudged Murchie had grounded the ball.
The entire ground was perplexed with the decision, but Huddersfield led 14-6 as Connor missed the conversion once more.
To make things worse for the Black and Whites, Ligi Sao was sent to the sinbin for a late challenge on Adam Clune on the half-hour.
And the Giants exploited the extra man, Adam Swift finishing well in the corner on 33 minutes. This time Connor was on target for a 20-6 lead at half-time.
Half-time: Huddersfield Giants 20-6 Hull FC
Swift was in terrific form against his former club and, after snaffling a kick to run 70 metres, the winger finished brilliantly on 52 minutes. Tui Lolohea took over the kicking duties but he too missed as Huddersfield led 24-6.
Hull looked a beaten side and a wayward pass from Smith was intercepted by Halsall who showed a clean pair of heels to race 90 metres just after the hour. Lolohea was on target for a 30-6 lead.
Yet another Connor 40/20 laid the platform for the Giants’ seventh try with Swift diving over for his hat-trick after taking a Connor pass.
It was all Huddersfield but the hosts were wasteful as Livett knocked on with the line begging. That being said, the back-rower did cross with seven minutes to go after Halsall had split the Hull defence with a wonderful pass to Swift before the winger fed Livett on the inside.
Naiqama grabbed his second in the next set before Swift rounded things off with his fourth two minutes from time as the Giants ran out 50-6 winners.
Huddersfield Giants
1 Jake Connor
2 Adam Swift
3 Esan Marsters
4 Kevin Naiqama
24 Sam Halsall
6 Tui Lolohea
7 Adam Clune
15 Matty English
9 Adam Milner
17 Olly Wilson
11 Jack Murchie
22 Harvey Livett
21 Leroy Cudjoe
Subs (all used)
10 Joe Greenwood
14 Ashton Golding
16 Harry Rushton
18 Sebastine Ikahihifo
18th man (not used)
23 Olly Russell
Also in 21-man squad
5 Jake Bibby
19 Tom Deakin
26 Hugo Salabio
Tries: Halsall (3,62), Naiqama (12, 75), Murchie (26), Swift (33, 52, 67, 79), Livett (74)
Goals: Connor 2/4, Lolohea 3/6
Hull FC
1 Tex Hoy
26 Lewis Martin
5 Darnell McIntosh
4 Liam Sutcliffe
2 Liam Tindall
40 Jack Charles
19 Morgan Smith
8 Herman Ese’ese
7 Fa’amanu Brown
12 Ligi Sao
17 Cam Scott
24 Nick Staveley
15 Jordan Lane
9 Danny Houghton
11 Jayden Okunbor
20 Jack Brown
21 Will Gardiner
18th man (not used)
29 Charlie Severs
Also in 21-man squad
23 Davy Litten
25 Harvey Barron
30 Matty Laidlaw
Tries: Lane (17)
Goals: Charles 1/1
Sinbin: Sao (31) – late tackle
