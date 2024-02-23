Hull FC boss Tony Smith reacts to Warrington Wolves defeat and controversial Fa’amanu Brown red card

HULL FC went down 36-10 to Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, but they gave a fair account of themselves after being cut down to 12 men by a harsh red card in the first half-hour.

Fa’amanu Brown was sent off for a controversial accidental head contact with Warrington’s Ben Currie.

And FC head coach Tony Smith drew on the issue live on Sky Sports: “We had to dig in again, two weeks again we have ran out of steam which we did. I’m proud of their efforts. I thought we were right in the game until big decisions were made.

“I’ve been around a while and you think you’ve seen it all until you haven’t and that’s what is happening. There are some really strange things happening at the moment. It’s hard for the players to cope with and understand it as well.

“We are playing on soft pitches and it’s hard to get their footing right and we are making big decisions that are changing games.”

So how can rugby league change this according to Smith?

“We include everybody and we make sure we are rational about how we implement it. We give people time to train and change habits they have been using for 20 years.

“They don’t know anything else and then we are asking them to do other stuff. It’s a big call on them. We have been doing our best to do it over pre-season.

“Until it gets into the heat of the moment we are finding out people aren’t able to make the adjustments.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.