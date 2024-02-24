Hull FC’s Fa’amanu Brown speaks out on controversial red card in Warrington Wolves loss

FA’AMANU BROWN has spoken out about the red card handed to him last night in Hull FC’s 36-10 loss to Warrington Wolves last night.

Brown, who was playing at hooker, was sent off after half an hour by referee Marcus Griffiths with the Wolves leading just 8-6.

The Hull man was adjudged to have used his head in a ‘forceful’ manner against that of Warrington’s Ben Currie with the latter having to need stitches to a large gash above his eye.

However, everyone was perplexed as to the red card that was shown to Brown, with Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin calling it a “shambles”.

Now Brown himself has had his say, posting an emotional statement on Instagram.

“It’s not even about me. It’s about the future of this game and wanting it to be in good hands when us older players leave this game onto the next generation,” Brown wrote.

“Please do not bag the referees as they’re only human trying to do their job too. I spoke with the ref after the game and I said “I’m not frustrated at you bro, I know you’re just trying to follow the rules/laws that you’ve been given” we shook hands and that was that. Referees have mental health too so please be mindful with words.

“I totally understand and agree with the laws trying to ease contact to the head. No one wants to see their loved ones struggle post rugby. I get that. But…. there has to be a line drawn in the sand of what is intent force and what is an accident.

“If you’ve never stepped foot on a rugby field, your heart is beating to the max rate running back 10m each tackle to turn around and see multiple big humans coming at you, having to figure out “how the hell am I going to put this guy down to the ground”. Things happen that fast, sometimes you don’t have time to correct your technique because you’re at max heart rate, they are coming at you so fast but you know you have to put your body on the line for the brothers.

“This decision not only cost my brothers struggling on the field tonight with 12 men but decisions like this can cost the big games at the end of the year. Seeing two teams in a grand final that have worked so hard to be on the big stage and then someone getting a red/yellow card like tonight would be sad for the sport/fans and everyone else involved in the game. People that haven’t played the game before don’t realise how hard it is to play with one man down. It ruins the game plan, attack and defensive structures.

“We will only push supporters and kids that want to play away from the game I and so many others love. This game we call Rugby League got me out of the hood. The lessons on and off the field have shaped me to the man I am today. Please let’s make this game good here in 🇬🇧 to help and inspire our kids.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.