Hull FC confirm major coup as Tony Smith builds squad for Super League 2023

HULL FC have made a statement signing with Newcastle Knights halfback Jake Clifford.

The 24-year-old halfback joins the Black and Whites from NRL side Newcastle Knights, signing a two-year deal with the club, with the club holding the option to extend Clifford’s stay in the UK by a further year.

FC’s fifth signing ahead of the new season, Clifford has almost 70 NRL appearances under his belt since making his senior debut with the North Queensland Cowboys in 2018.

The halfback then made the move to the Knights midway through the 2021 campaign.

Clifford becomes Hull’s second overseas recruit for the new campaign, following in the footsteps of teammate Tex Hoy as both overseas recruits line up as part of a new-look spine at Hull FC next season, including Castleford Tigers halfback Jake Trueman and Leeds Rhinos pair Brad Dwyer and Liam Sutcliffe.

Hull FC head coach Tony Smith is very much of a fan of his statement signing: “It’s very exciting. I think Jake is a terrific young half-back with a lot of capabilities, and he has had some success already at his young age in the best Rugby League competition in the world.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Jake. We can help each other and I think he’ll be great for the team. We can help him develop and gain more confidence.

“He’s got a great kicking game, as well as a strong running game and a very good passing game, so he possesses a lot of quality attributes that will complement us as a team.”

Clifford is Hull’s seventh overseas player, meaning the club’s quota spots are now full.