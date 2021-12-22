Hull FC contracts: When every deal runs out

Hull FC are gearing up for a second year under the charge of Brett Hodgson, having made four signings in the off-season.

The highest-profile is Luke Gale, who has signed an initial one-year deal with an appearance target to earn a renewal, while his future halfback partner Josh Reynolds is also technically out of contract at the end of next season, albeit with an option for 2023.

There are some stalwarts amongst the group with deals only until the end of 2022, while new addition Darnell McIntosh is one of only two players contracted beyond 2023 along with Carlos Tuimavave.

Here’s when every senior player’s contract is set to expire…

2022

Josh Bowden, Luke Gale, Danny Houghton, Jordan Johnstone, Jordan Lane, Joe Lovodua, Manu Ma’u, Josh Reynolds (option until 2023), Cameron Scott, Jamie Shaul, Mitieli Vulikijapani, Connor Wynne.

2023

Jack Brown, Joe Cator, Jake Connor, Kane Evans, Brad Fash, Jude Ferreira, Josh Griffin, Ben McNamara, Ligi Sao, Tevita Satae, Andre Savelio, Adam Swift, Scott Taylor.

2024

Darnell McIntosh, Carlos Tuimavave.