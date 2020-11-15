Hull FC eyeing up Cronulla Sharks forward

Hull FC are chasing Cronulla Sharks forward Scott Sorensen.

League Express understands Sorensen has been offered to Super League clubs and the Black and Whites are the club that appear most likely to secure his signature despite interest from other clubs.

Hull have a quota spot as a result of Albert Kelly’s departure and the retirement of Gareth Ellis has left an opening in their pack.

The 27-year-old made 14 appearances for the Sharks this season, predominantly playing at loose forward as well as back-row.

His last appearance was in their finals defeat to Canberra Raiders and despite being a regular under John Morris, his contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

That has prompted his representatives to pursue a Super League contract and Hull FC are the current front-runners.

After making his NRL debut with Cronulla in 2014, Sorensen joined South Sydney Rabbitohs but failed to make their first-grade side, instead playing for the Mounties in the New South Wales Cup.

His performances earned him a move to Canberra in 2017 before returning to the Sharks a year later.

In 2018 he made 15 appearances for Cronulla before dropping down the pecking order in 2019.

That year he played for Newtown and was named in the NSW team of the season as Newtown won the competition and went on to with the NRL State Championship.

His performances earned him a recall to the Sharks first-grade side this season.

The Black and Whites have yet to make a signing ahead of 2021 and recruitment is expected to be kept at a minimum after a heavy recruitment drive last year.

But with Albert Kelly and Ratu Naulago both departing, and Ellis retiring, Hull have space to add a new recruit.