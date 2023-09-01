Hull FC favourite Scott Taylor calls time on Super League career

HULL FC favourite Scott Taylor will call time on his professional career at the end of the 2023 Super League season.

Taylor, 32, has called time on a professional career which began in 2009, having gone on to make over 300 appearances for both club and country.

The back-to-back Challenge Cup winner and former co-captain has enjoyed a memorable eight year spell with the Black & Whites, realising his dreams of winning at Wembley with his boyhood side.

Having played school rugby at both David Lister and Longcroft before rising through the youth ranks at community side Skirlaugh Bulls as a junior, Taylor joined Hull KR’s academy and made his senior debut in 2009, making 52 appearances for the East Hull side before a high-profile move to Wigan Warriors ahead of the 2013 campaign.

Major success came for Taylor in his first season with the Warriors, being part of a historic double-winning side which claimed Challenge Cup and Grand Final glory, as well as featuring in the World Club Challenge in Sydney the following season.

Becoming one of the competition’s strongest forwards, Taylor joined Hull FC in 2016, following a 12-month loan spell at Salford Red Devils.

Arguably the finest season of his career, Wembley success was accompanied by a place in the 2016 Super League Dream Team and his international debut for England.

Further honours followed with a place in the 2017 World Cup squad, before winning the Hull FC Player of the Year Award in 2018.

In 2021, Taylor was named as one of the club’s co-captains – only the third Hull-born player to take the captaincy during the Super League era, alongside Lee Radford and Danny Houghton.

In March of this year, the 32-year-old was awarded a 12-month testimonial by the Rugby Football League for services to Rugby League at club and international level, having surpassed 300 career appearances in 2022.

After a short break from the game with his family, Taylor will continue to be involved with the club off the field.