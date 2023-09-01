Toulouse Olympique chief executive on IMG plans, not having a RL Council vote and financial update

RECENTLY, IMG’s plans to ‘re-imagine’ rugby league were given to all 36 professional clubs.

The plans that were passed yielded almost a 90% majority in support of the plans, though neither Catalans Dragons nor Toulouse Olympique could vote given that both are members of the French Federation Rugby League instead.

In terms of supporting IMG, despite not having a vote on the RL Council, Toulouse chief executive Cedric Garcia confirms he would have voted the plans through at Huddersfield earlier in the year.

“We would have voted with IMG, it’s not a secret that both French clubs – Catalans and us – are on the same page and are rooting for IMG,” Garcia told League Express.

“I think when it was announced that they would become strategic partners, it was the best thing had happened to rugby league for a long time.

“I don’t believe in the fact that clubs can decide for their own future, it’s like being a judge and a lawyer at the same – it doesn’t work.

“You cannot make the right decision if you have a conflict of interests. You need an independent body to make decisions for the good of the game and not one club over the other. IMG coming in for 12 years bringing all their expertise and professionalism is great.

“A big change is needed and Sky Sports have ben clear on this. IMG have worked hard on this; their presentation was top quality and we just need to get on board now and trust them.

“I didn’t expect there to be such a large majority but to get almost 90% of the vote gives them full trust. I think it will allow them to work how they want to work and achieve the goals they have set.”

Despite not having a vote on the RL Council, Garcia admits that it is not a concern at present.

“We knew from the start that we wouldn’t be members but on such an important issue it would have been good for us especially if it had been a closer vote than it was in the end.

“It is what it is, we have been in the English competition for a long time, we have always been non-members.

“The debate is not there at the moment, it is all about IMG at the minute. Maybe a debate will be discussed sometime in the future but it’s not the most important.”

At the start of the year, the financial implications of relegation was laid bare, but Garcia believes it is a rugby league-wide issue.

“I think from what I saw in the financial reports from all club, they are all losing money but relegation was tough and we lost money last year like all clubs.

“Equity increased with shareholders and we are settling the situation. It is becoming more normal now, but that is nothing new there in rugby league unfortunately.”