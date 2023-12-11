Hull FC hooker Denive Balmforth’s unique off-season sporting pursuit

YOUNG Hull FC hooker Denive Balmforth hopes an intensive spell of martial arts work-outs will help him get to grips with Super League.

For after lengthy loan stint on Tyneside with Newcastle Thunder, the 20-year-old took a close-season trip to Thailand.

The popular holiday hotspot of Phuket was his destination – but it wasn’t all sun and sand for the bright prospect who impressed in the Championship.

For Balmforth, mindful of the need to keep in shape ahead of his return to training under Black and Whites boss Tony Smith, took the chance to undertake plenty of Muay Thai sessions.

Also known as Thai boxing, it’s a contact sport termed the ‘art of eight limbs’ as it features the combined use of fists, elbows, knees and shins.

“Most off-seasons, I’ve got into a bad habit of letting myself go,” said Balmforth, who Hull plucked from the Warrington development system in March 2022.

“I’ve struggled to go out and do stuff off my own back, so I wanted to do something about that this year.

“I wanted to make something of the time off, so I went to Phuket and did Muay Thai training twice a day for 29 days.”

Talking to the Hull website, Leeds-born Balmforth, a product if the renowned community club Stanningley, added: “The trip was a really good balance of training, getting in good shape and also seeing some really beautiful places. It was brilliant.

“I’ve probably gone into pre-season in the best shape I’ve ever come back in, so it’s about capitalising on that for me now.”

Balmforth, who has made four Hull appearances, all in 2022, figured in all but four of Newcastle’s 30 matches this year, scoring six tries and showing his versatility by also playing in the halves and back row.

“Playing week in, week out for Newcastle was a massive opportunity for me to challenge myself in the Championship, and it’s made me even hungrier to play in Super League for Hull,” he explained.

“This is a big season for me personally. It’s my last year under contract with the club, so I’m working really hard to be able to extend my time here.”

Smith said: “Denive certainly got what he needed out of 2023, and that was playing as much as possible.

“He increased his game time and his fitness, which was really important. He’s come on a lot and has really benefited from that experience.

“Denive still has some developing to do, but he is very committed to his fitness, which is a credit to him. Now it is up to him to take this opportunity.”

