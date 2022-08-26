Hull FC, Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos stars banned by match review panel

Hull FC’s Brad Fash and Hull KR’s Jez Litten will miss the final two games of the season after receiving bans from the match review panel.

Fash has been given a two-match suspension for dangerous contact, following a late hit in his side’s defeat at Salford Red Devils on Thursday.

Litten has also been banned for two games, for a dangerous throw on Wakefield Trinity’s Lewis Murphy in the Robins’ loss at Belle Vue on the same night.

Hull KR have also lost Jimmy Keinhorst for Monday’s visit of Wigan Warriors after he received a one-match for the trip on Jacob Miller which saw him sin binned at Wakefield.

The other Super League player to be banned ahead of the extra Bank Holiday round of fixtures is Leeds Rhinos’ Aidan Sezer, for the high tackle on Theo Fages that saw him shown a yellow card in Wednesday’s victory over Huddersfield Giants. He will now miss Monday’s trip to Catalans Dragons.

Clubs have until 11am on Saturday to appeal the charges, with a tribunal to be held later that day.

Friday night’s match between Wigan Warriors and St Helens will be reviewed on Saturday morning, and any charges would also be considered by a tribunal later in the day.