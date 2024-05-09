Hull FC in conversation with “six or seven players” to join Super League club as Richie Myler addresses Elliott Whitehead and Oliver Holmes speculation

HULL FC’S director of rugby, Richie Myler, has revealed that the club is in conversation with “six or seven players” about joining the Super League club.

Of course, changes are afoot at the MKM Stadium with Myler appointed to the new role last month.

During that month, he has already signed Leigh Leopards captain John Asiata as well as winger Tom Briscoe, but more are set to come through the door.

“We had 12 or 13 players off-contract so there was scope to make changes in the club. We’ve got one more marquee spot available and if the right person becomes available then we would be interested in that conversation,” Myler said.

“We need more experience throughout our starting 17, we are asking a lot of our young players at the minute to play a lot of minutes and get a lot of exposure. You can’t have too many at once.

“We’ve got lots of scope at the minute. We are in conversations with six or seven players that we are confident of doing stuff with and that will definitely add to the group.”

Myler, however, confirmed that Hull have not held conversations with former Catalans Dragons forward Elliott Whitehead.

“Elliott Whitehead is not one of those that I have spoken to on a contract level. He did touch base about an assistant coach that was looking for a job. That’s about as much as my conversation went with him.

“He has been a great player for a long period of time. If he wants to come back to England then we would definitely be interested.

“He is in that mould of leader, experience and high-level player that we would be interested in.”

Myler also addressed speculation surrounding links with Leigh Leopards back-rower Oliver Holmes.

“Oli is very much similar to Elliott Whitehead in that he is an experienced back-rower that knows what it means to train and compete hard.

“But we have been linked with every single player and coach that is out there.”

