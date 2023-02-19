Hull FC involved in ambitious plans for new sports campus at MKM Stadium

HULL FC are closely involved in plans with Hull City for a new sports campus at the MKM Stadium.

The Super League side has shared the ground with the football club since it opened 20 years ago, with current owner Adam Pearson playing a key role in its construction during his first spell as City Chairman.

Hull FC’s current lease runs until the end of 2027, with a new lease high on the agenda for the club.

Relations with City have improved hugely since the football club changed ownership at the beginning of last year, and their intention to remain at the MKM Stadium has been demonstrated with their involvement in plans being drawn up by City and their Turkish businessman owner Acun Ilicali.

The two clubs have worked together on a £25 million plan for a sports campus at West Park, adjacent to the stadium.

The campus would include new training facilities for City, multi-surface pitches and an indoor venue, plus potentially a new sports stadium with a capacity of up to 12,000.

The extent to which Hull FC would use the new facilities is uncertain, with the club set to build a new training facility this year at the University of Hull after recently moving their training base.

Discussions around the proposed campus have begun with Hull City Council, whose leader Michael Ross has welcomed the plans.

The council own the stadium and both clubs want to agree longer-term leases in order for the project to go ahead, with City supportive of FC’s efforts to secure a longer stay at the 25,500-capacity ground – the biggest in Super League.

Another issue to be overcome is the use in the plans of the Walton Street site currently used not only as a stadium car park but as home to the historic Hull Fair, which may need to be relocated.

Pearson, who first envisioned such a sports campus when the stadium was built, is part of the working group that has been forming the plans.

Hull City vice-chairman Tan Kesler told Hull Live: “The rugby club and Adam Pearson have been very supportive of our project; he’s been part of the development committee.

“He’s also looking to get his club situated long-term inside the stadium, so we’re trying to help him out. This is one of the long-term goals.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.