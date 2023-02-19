Hull KR chief executive Paul Lakin sets out club’s target under IMG’s grading system

CHIEF executive Paul Lakin says Hull KR are determined to be A-OK when club grading comes in.

The RFL’s strategic partners IMG will next month present the grading criteria details as the game gears up for its major transformation.

Clubs will be graded A, B or C later in the year, and gaining, then maintaining, grade A status will effectively mean exemption from relegation from Super League.

Rovers have ambitious plans to redevelop their stadium and surrounding land into a campus that will have community use, and Lakin told League Express: “Our goal will be category A status, and I’m sure that will be the aim of every Super League club and many in the Championship.

“We recognised we needed more investment into the club to be able to deliver what we think will be the required criteria and with the (new-look) board, we have done that.”

Asked how many clubs might be given A status, Lakin replied: “It’s difficult to say, but my personal take is that IMG will set a really high standard.

“I don’t think there will be any more than four. This is a long-term project, and most clubs will be Grade B.

“It won’t be something where we go from four clubs in one year to eight or nine the year after, I think it will be a gradual build to truly invest and get to category A.”

Magic Weekend is set to be abandoned after this season, with various alternative ideas being floated.

Lakin says whatever is introduced must bring in money.

“I haven’t given it a great deal of thought, but what’s important is that whatever happens, it is a revenue generator,” he added.

“Magic Weekend does do that, and it’s important the new concept does the same.”

Rovers have appointed Manchester firm Genr8 Kajima Regeneration to develop the Sewell Group Craven Park Campus masterplan.

Genr8 have worked on some of the UK’s largest regeneration projects.

Rovers’ plans include a redesigned West Stand and a new training facility with an artificial pitch.

“We’re delighted to attract a new developer to the city, but most importantly, for our vision of a campus in East Hull,” said Lakin.

“There’s still some way to go before we can share visuals or put a spade into the ground.

“However, the appointment of Genr8 Kajima Regeneration is a significant piece in the jigsaw.

“We are confident, in time, that we can deliver something truly transformational for East Hull.”

