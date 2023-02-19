Salford Red Devils’ Ian Blease on IMG grading hopes and likely criteria

SALFORD RED DEVILS director of rugby Ian Blease says the decision to stay at the AJ Bell Stadium is crucial ahead of the introduction of club grading by IMG.

The ground is set to be their home for the foreseeable future amid Salford Council’s intended purchase of the venue.

The Red Devils had been linked with a move to Moor Lane – the current home of Salford City football club – but that will now not be happening.

Blease explained the value of staying at the AJ Bell as he predicted five areas on which IMG might grade clubs.

“We’re in a big football city, but we’re making big noises as a Rugby League team. We’ve got to get kids playing with rugby balls in their hands,” Blease told League Express.

“The board is heavily involved in the negotiation with the council but that’s all legal stuff. I’m just happy with the AJ Bell Stadium.

“I didn’t fancy Moor Lane; it’s a great little ground and I remember when it was just a grass field, but no disrespect to what they’ve done, for the elite level and with IMG involved now, it was going to take too much to develop it.

“It wasn’t the right space for me so hopefully we will stay here. You never know what happens in sport, but it’s virtually guaranteed we will stay here now.

“As for the grading criteria, my guess is that it’s going to be on digital marketing, commercial, playing, membership and engagement.

“And I hope they don’t forget the grassroots. We’ve got important pathways to think of and I hope they come up with a strategy for that as well.”

On the field Paul Rowley delivered a sensational style of rugby last year and it’s no surprise that Blease wants that to continue.

“The aim is to play some really attractive rugby; we’ve got the players and we have added a bit of quality as well,” Blease explained.

“We’re playing a brand of rugby that’s different. It’s recognised by our fans and other fans alike that enjoy watching us and then off the back of that, you want to win.

“You look at us last year and other teams try and come up with a game plan to try and stop us, but the coaching staff are very intelligent and they come up with different plans.

“If we stay injury-free, I can see us having a good year.”

