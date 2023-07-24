Hull FC keen on signing NRL star according to Australian journalist as Tony Smith looks to rebuild Super League squad

SUPER LEAGUE sides are eager to do their recruitment and retention business early for 2024 and beyond.

One of those clubs is Hull FC, with head coach Tony Smith handing new deals to the likes of Cam Scott and Jack Brown whilst the likes of Adam Swift, Brad Dwyer and Chris Satae are set for the exit door.

Another heading out of the MKM Stadium is halfback Jake Clifford, who is heading for the North Queensland Cowboys with the Black and Whites eyeing up replacements for next season.

One of those names that has been linked with a move to FC is Newcastle Knights playmaker Adam Clune, who has registered 18 appearances since joining the club ahead of the 2022 NRL season.

Now, renowned Newcastle Knights journalist, Barry Toohey, has given his view on the potential move.

“I think there is interest, Hull are keen on Adam Clune and that is the talk. Whether he is prepared to go to England, I’m not 100% sure and there is talk that he is not,” Toohey said on the Toohey’s News podcast.

“I know the Knights haven’t discarded signing Adam Clune for next season. I’m not sure how far Hull are down the track with Clune or even if they are down the track with Clune going to England.

“I think he would be very good over there, he has played the last few NSW Cup games and he has played very well. I would try and keep him.”