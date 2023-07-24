Super League club doctor explains why Mikey Lewis didn’t leave field for HIA after Joe Shorrocks’ red card in Wigan-Hull KR clash

THERE were a number of flashpoints during yesterday’s Challenge Cup semi-final clash between Hull KR and Wigan Warriors.

The main talking point was the red card given to Wigan’s Joe Shorrocks for his shoulder charge on KR’s Mikey Lewis, with referee Liam Moore stating that there had been “shoulder contact with the head”.

However, Lewis stayed on the field with some fans questioning why the Rovers man had not been taken off the pitch for a Head Injury Assessment.

Nick Raynor, a professional club doctor with the Castleford Tigers, explained why this was the case and that Lewis did not leave to the field.

Raynor tweeted on social media: “A few people tweeting about why Lewis didn’t have a HIA if the tackle was a red card 🔴🤕

“2 separate issues – One is laws of the game assessed by ref.

“2nd is a medical assessment by physio/doc about potential concussion & need for HIA

“Red card doesn’t always equal HIA”.

It also means that Lewis will be free to play in Rovers’ clash against Castleford Tigers on Friday night – a fixture that could prove crucial if the East Yorkshire side want to qualify for the Super League play-offs at the end of the season.