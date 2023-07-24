Warrington Wolves reportedly for immediate prop signing to boost Super League Grand Final hopes

WARRINGTON WOLVES are set for an immediate signing of a prop to boost their Super League Grand Final hopes.

The Wolves have already picked up Wakefield Trinity loose forward Jordy Crowther, but are set to add to their ranks with St George Illawarra Dragons prop Zane Musgrove, the Daily Telegraph has reported.

The 27-year-old has made just six appearances for the Dragons in 2023 and now Musgrove is set to be allowed to leave immediately by new head coach Shane Flanagan.

Flanagan has already set about changing things at St George following a run of dreadful seasons with Moses Mbye set to join St Helens with immediate effect too.

Canterbury Bulldogs prop Luke Thompson has been linked with a move to the Dragons with the hulking English forward out of contract at the end of the 2023 NRL season.

Meanwhile, former Cronulla Sharks boss Flanagan is keen on keeping Ben Hunt and Zac Lomax at the club, with the pair having been linked with moves away.

Warrington have already signed Newcastle Knights’ Lachlan Fitzgibbon for 2024