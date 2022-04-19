Hull FC, Leeds Rhinos and St Helens players handed bans

Hull FC’s Luke Gale, Leeds Rhinos’ James Bentley and St Helens’ Curtis Sironen have all received two-match bans from the match review panel following the Easter Monday fixtures in Super League.

Gale has been charged with a Grade B trip in his side’s victory over Warrington Wolves, which was described as “reactionary or reckless” by the panel.

Bentley has been banned for the Grade B ‘reckless’ high tackle which saw him sent to the sin bin during Leeds’ defeat at Castleford Tigers.

And Sironen received a Grade B late hit on passer charge following Saints’ success at Huddersfield Giants.

Suspensions come into effect from this week so the trio will all be unavailable this weekend and the next.

For all three players, it is not the first time on the sidelines this season – Gale has already sat out five matches and Bentley four, while it is Sironen’s third suspension of the year having received two separate one-match bans previously.

There are also charges from the match review panel for Castleford Tigers’ Joe Westerman, for a Grade A crusher, Salford Red Devils’ Kallum Watkins for a Grade A late hit on passer, and Catalans Dragons’ Maxime Puech for a Grade B late hit on passer, but all three have escaped bans.

Wakefield Trinity’s Kelepi Tanginoa and Catalans’ Alrix Da Costa have been handed cautions for late hits, as has Salford’s King Vuniyayawa for other contrary behaviour.