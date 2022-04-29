Hull FC lose more players as squads named for Toulouse Olympique clash

Hull FC’s options continue to thin with more players absent for their Super League tie against Toulouse Olympique on Saturday.

Josh Reynolds serves a one-match suspension while Mitieli Vulikijapani is unavailable as he has been called up by the British Army’s rugby union side for their match against the Royal Navy at Twickenham.

However, Connor Wynne returns to contention following concussion with Denive Balmforth and Davy Litten also coming into their 21-man squad, the latter for the very first time, while Aidan Burrell drops out.

Their list of absentees continues to include Adam Swift (foot), Josh Griffin (knee), Luke Gale (suspension), Andre Savelio (knee), Joe Cator (Achilles), Ben McNamara (back) and Cameron Scott (ankle).

Toulouse make one change to their squad for the game, with Mitch Garbutt sidelined by an abductor injury and replaced by Maxime Puech, who returns from suspension.

Super League’s bottom side remain without Latrell Schaumkel (knee), Lucas Albert (suspension), Dom Peyroux (jaw), Joseph Paulo (hamstring) and Guy Armitage (throat).

Hull FC v Toulouse Olympique – MKM Stadium, Saturday 3pm

Hull: 1 Jake Connor, 3 Carlos Tuimavave, 5 Darnell McIntosh, 8 Ligi Sao, 9 Danny Houghton, 10 Tevita Satae, 12 Manu Ma’u, 13 Jordan Lane, 14 Joe Lovodua, 16 Kane Evans, 17 Brad Fash, 20 Jack Brown, 21 Jordan Johnstone, 22 Josh Bowden, 23 Connor Wynne, 27 Jacob Hookem, 29 Jamie Shaul, 30 Scott Taylor, 32 Harvey Barron, 33 Denive Balmforth, 24 Davy Litten.

Toulouse: 3 Junior Vaivai, 4 Mathieu Jussaume, 5 Paul Marcon, 8 Romain Navarrete, 9 Lloyd White, 10 Harrison Hansen, 11 Andrew Dixon, 13 Anthony Marion, 14 Eloi Pelissier, 15 Maxime Puech, 16 Joe Bretherton, 19 James Cunningham, 20 Ilias Bergal, 22 Chris Hankinson, 22 Gadwin Springer, 23 Justin Sangaré, 25 Matty Russell, 26 Hugo Pezet, 27 Olly Ashall-Bott, 30 Maxime Stefani, 31 Tony Gigot.