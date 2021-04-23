Hull FC maintain their unbeaten start with narrow six-point victory over Wakefield

Hull FC saw off a gutsy Wakefield Trinity side 20-14 in a hard-fought encounter to ensure their unbeaten start and top-four status remained intact.

Brett Hodgson’s side had two changes following the first-ever Super League draw against Warrington. Ligi Sao had recovered from an ankle strain, while Jordan Johnstone was named for his second appearance of the season. Cameron Scott, an unused substitute last week, and suspended Jack Brown were the ones to make way.

Wakefield were boosted with Max Jowitt, Kelepi Tanginoa and Liam Kay all returning to the fray for Chris Chester, who removed Jacob Miller, Louise Senior and Brad Walker from his gameday squad.

Hull held a slender two-point lead at half-time as Andre Savelio’s close range and Marc Sneyd’s two successful goals were cancelled out by an outstanding interception score from Lee Kershaw, who raced away 90m unopposed, and a conversion from Mason Lino.

Bureta Faraimo was sent to the sinbin for a high tackle on Max Jowitt, who was sent for a head injury assessment and deemed unable to return to the fold, but twelve-man Hull still managed to cross through Adam Swift, who grounded a high kick.

Wakefield hit back with two quick scores as Joe Batchelor grounded Ryan Hampshire’s kick and Lino was in the right place at the right time to cross in the corner, but Lino crucially failed to add either conversion so the scores remained tied at 14-14.

Carlos Tuimavave crossed on 72 minutes to ensure Hull FC remained unbeaten in their first four matches, while Wakefield currently sit 11th place on points difference.

Hull FC: T – Savelio (10), Swift (45), Tuimavave (73); G – Sneyd 4/4

Wakefield: T – Kershaw (36), Batchelor (50), Lino (67); G – Lino 1/3

