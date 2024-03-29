Three out-of-contract Super League stars Castleford Tigers could chase as part of Craig Lingard’s revival

CASTLEFORD TIGERS are targeting three ‘top quality’ players for the 2024 Super League season, head coach Craig Lingard has repeatedly said.

Though no targets have yet been revealed, there are a number of off-contract Super League stars that could fit the bill for Lingard’s revival of the West Yorkshire club.

Here are three such ‘top quality’ players that could catch Lingard’s eye.

Cade Cust

Currently at Salford Red Devils where he signed a one-year deal with the option of a further year, Cade Cust would fit the bill entirely with what Lingard is trying to achieve at Castleford. Still only 25 and so would fit right into Lingard’s plan of building a team that could be together for a number of years, Cust is a Challenge Cup winner with the Wigan Warriors and has fit right in to the Salford side under Paul Rowley. With the Tigers’ Jacob Miller off-contract at the end of the season, replacing the 31-year-old with a 25-year-old would be smart business.

Esan Marsters

Still only 27, Esan Marsters has enjoyed something of a resurgence for Huddersfield Giants in 2024 so far. The Cook Islands international had a tough first year at the John Smith’s Stadium, but he now seems to be hitting his straps. However, clubs cannot keep all of their stars and with the likes of Luke Yates and Tui Lolohea out of contract at the end of the season, head coach Ian Watson will have to cut the cloth accordingly. With Castleford desperately needing some experience out wide, Marsters would certainly tick a few boxes for Lingard.

Matt Ikuvalu

Yes, the signing of 30-year-old Matt Ikuvalu would potentially go against Lingard’s desire to create a team for the here and now and the future, but the Catalans Dragons star would add much-needed firepower out wide. Ikuvalu has a plethora of NRL experience with. both Sydney Roosters and Cronulla Sharks, with the centre also adding a real steel to the Dragons’ defence. The 30-year-old would improve the Tigers’ ability of getting out of their own half, too, something which they have struggled to do so far in 2024.

