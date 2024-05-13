Wigan Warriors, St Helens and Castleford Tigers stars banned following Super League Round 11

WIGAN WARRIORS, St Helens and Castleford Tigers have incurred bans from the weekend’s Super League action.

Wigan forward Liam Byrne has been slapped with a Grade C Head Contact charge, but with the higher end of the sanction grade, meaning a two-match penalty notice has been forthcoming.

Meanwhile, St Helens’ Tommy Makinson and Castleford’s Liam Horne – both of whom were sent off in Saints’ 60-4 thrashing of the Tigers – have been hit with Grade C Head Contact and Dangerous Throw charges respectively.

Those charges have produced one-match penalty notices, with Huddersfield Giants pair Ashton Golding and Esan Marsters, London Broncos’ Will Lovell and Hull FC’s Jordan Lane all incurring £250 fines.

Golding was charged with Grade B Head Contact, Marsters with Grade B Other Contrary Behaviour, Lovell with Grade B Head Contact and Lane with Grade B Dangerous Contact.

However, all four players will be eligible to play in all of their clubs’ next respective fixtures.

