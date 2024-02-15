Hull FC receive heavy blow prior to Hull KR clash

HULL FC have already had to deal with a player withdrawal as they lined up against Hull KR at the MKM Stadium tonight.
Liam Sutcliffe has been forced to withdraw from the first-team after coming down with illness.
As such, Davy Litten came into the side after being registered as 18th man. Litten was replaced as 18th man by Will Gardiner.
Here is how both sides line up:
Hull KR
1 Peta Hiku
2 Niall Evalds
3 Tom Opacic
4 Oliver Gildart
5 Ryan Hall
27 Tyrone May
7 Mikey Lewis
11 Dean Hadley
9 Jez Litten
16 Jai Whitbread
20 Kelepi Tanginoa
12 James Batchelor
13 Elliot Minchella
Substitutes
8 Sauaso Sue
10 George King
14 Matt Parcell
19 Yusuf Aydin
18th man
21 Corey Hall
Tries:
Goals:
Hull FC
31 Jack Walker
26 Lewis Martin
4 Liam Sutcliffe
17 Cam Scott
5 Darnell McIntosh
19 Morgan Smith
7 Fa’amanu Brown
8 Herman Ese’ese
9 Danny Houghton
10 Franklin Pele
11 Jayden Okunbor
12 Ligi Sao
14 Joe Cator
Substitutes
1 Tex Hoy
15 Jordan Lane
16 Jack Ashworth
20 Jack Brown
18th man
23 Davy Litten
Tries:
Goals:
Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.
Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.
Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.
League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.