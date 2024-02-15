Hull FC receive heavy blow prior to Hull KR clash

HULL FC have already had to deal with a player withdrawal as they lined up against Hull KR at the MKM Stadium tonight.

Liam Sutcliffe has been forced to withdraw from the first-team after coming down with illness.

As such, Davy Litten came into the side after being registered as 18th man. Litten was replaced as 18th man by Will Gardiner.

Here is how both sides line up:

Hull KR

1 Peta Hiku

2 Niall Evalds

3 Tom Opacic

4 Oliver Gildart

5 Ryan Hall

27 Tyrone May

7 Mikey Lewis

11 Dean Hadley

9 Jez Litten

16 Jai Whitbread

20 Kelepi Tanginoa

12 James Batchelor

13 Elliot Minchella

Substitutes

8 Sauaso Sue

10 George King

14 Matt Parcell

19 Yusuf Aydin

18th man

21 Corey Hall

Tries:

Goals:

Hull FC

31 Jack Walker

26 Lewis Martin

4 Liam Sutcliffe

17 Cam Scott

5 Darnell McIntosh

19 Morgan Smith

7 Fa’amanu Brown

8 Herman Ese’ese

9 Danny Houghton

10 Franklin Pele

11 Jayden Okunbor

12 Ligi Sao

14 Joe Cator

Substitutes

1 Tex Hoy

15 Jordan Lane

16 Jack Ashworth

20 Jack Brown

18th man

23 Davy Litten

Tries:

Goals:

