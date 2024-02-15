St Helens veteran Mark Percival signs new deal with Super League club

ST HELENS have announced that England international centre Mark Percival has signed a two-year contract extension, keeping him at the club until at least the end of the 2026 season.

Percival has spent all his professional playing career with St.Helens and is a product of the incredible Saints youth system.

The now 29-year-old first joined the Saints’ Scholarship ranks at the age of 14 from amateur side Halton Hornets, and has since progressed through to become one of the club’s most impressive stalwarts.

Percival spoke to saintsrlfc.com about the news and said: “I’m happy, I’m over the moon to be staying here for another two years, I’m buzzing!

“I love it at this club, I especially love the lads in the group that we’ve created, I’ve been here since I was about fourteen so I couldn’t think of anywhere else I would rather be. I have always felt like this is home, I’ve never really looked elsewhere at all and whenever I’ve been offered to sign here, I’ve always wanted to sign and get it done quickly because I couldn’t see myself playing anywhere else.

“[The World Club Challenge] was massive and it is something that will live with me forever, it is the best thing that I’ve probably ever done as a player. The disappointment of not being able to come and win again, whether it was the Challenge Cup or the Grand Final, it’s something that we’re all used to getting to. To not do that last year was quite disappointing, so I think we are all raring to go, everyone’s had a good pre-season and been ripping in. We’re excited for the year ahead.

“I think it gives us that ‘something,’ we want to show that we’re not done, people think we’re not going to turn up. We’ve been the Champions for a long time – we’re not anymore and we really want to get back to that.”

To finish, Percival paid tribute to the Saints faithful supporters for their backing of him, saying a comment that typifies just why he is a firm fan favourite.

“I just want to say thank you and I’m looking forward to getting out there now. I still feel like I’ve got a lot to give, and I will just give everything until I can’t walk, which will probably end up the result!”

Head Coach Paul Wellens added about Percival’s extension saying: “We’re delighted that Percy [Percival] has decided to extend his stay with us, he’s been here a long time and is almost part of the furniture now. We don’t take that for granted, he is a special player and a special person.

“Percy has been integral to the success that we have had here and has the utmost respect from every member of the playing group and coaching staff. As a Club, we are always delighted when we can retain our better players, and Mark Percival is certainly one of those.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.