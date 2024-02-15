Hull FC struck by mid-game injury and yellow card blow in Hull KR derby

HULL FC have been struck by a mid-game injury as well as a yellow card blow against Hull KR in the opening quarter of derby day.

With Liam Sutcliffe already being withdrawn before kick-off due to injury, Joe Cator headed down the tunnel immediately after clutching his hamstring.

Sutcliffe was replaced by Davy Litten in the Hull side, with Will Gardiner coming in as 18th man, but Hull’s ailments were compounded when Herman Ese’ese was sent to the sinbin for a high tackle on Kelepi Tanginoa.

Here is how both sides lined up:

Hull KR

1 Peta Hiku

2 Niall Evalds

3 Tom Opacic

4 Oliver Gildart

5 Ryan Hall

27 Tyrone May

7 Mikey Lewis

11 Dean Hadley

9 Jez Litten

16 Jai Whitbread

20 Kelepi Tanginoa

12 James Batchelor

13 Elliot Minchella

Substitutes

8 Sauaso Sue

10 George King

14 Matt Parcell

19 Yusuf Aydin

18th man

21 Corey Hall

Tries: Evalds

Goals: Hiku 0/1

Hull FC

31 Jack Walker

26 Lewis Martin

4 Liam Sutcliffe

17 Cam Scott

5 Darnell McIntosh

19 Morgan Smith

7 Fa’amanu Brown

8 Herman Ese’ese

9 Danny Houghton

10 Franklin Pele

11 Jayden Okunbor

12 Ligi Sao

14 Joe Cator

Substitutes

1 Tex Hoy

15 Jordan Lane

16 Jack Ashworth

20 Jack Brown

18th man

23 Davy Litten

Tries:

Goals:

Scoring sequence: 0-4,

Referee: Liam Moore

