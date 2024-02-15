Hull FC struck by mid-game injury and yellow card blow in Hull KR derby

HULL FC have been struck by a mid-game injury as well as a yellow card blow against Hull KR in the opening quarter of derby day.
With Liam Sutcliffe already being withdrawn before kick-off due to injury, Joe Cator headed down the tunnel immediately after clutching his hamstring.
Sutcliffe was replaced by Davy Litten in the Hull side, with Will Gardiner coming in as 18th man, but Hull’s ailments were compounded when Herman Ese’ese was sent to the sinbin for a high tackle on Kelepi Tanginoa.
Here is how both sides lined up:
Hull KR
1 Peta Hiku
2 Niall Evalds
3 Tom Opacic
4 Oliver Gildart
5 Ryan Hall
27 Tyrone May
7 Mikey Lewis
11 Dean Hadley
9 Jez Litten
16 Jai Whitbread
20 Kelepi Tanginoa
12 James Batchelor
13 Elliot Minchella
Substitutes
8 Sauaso Sue
10 George King
14 Matt Parcell
19 Yusuf Aydin
18th man
21 Corey Hall
Tries: Evalds
Goals: Hiku 0/1
Hull FC
31 Jack Walker
26 Lewis Martin
4 Liam Sutcliffe
17 Cam Scott
5 Darnell McIntosh
19 Morgan Smith
7 Fa’amanu Brown
8 Herman Ese’ese
9 Danny Houghton
10 Franklin Pele
11 Jayden Okunbor
12 Ligi Sao
14 Joe Cator
Substitutes
1 Tex Hoy
15 Jordan Lane
16 Jack Ashworth
20 Jack Brown
18th man
23 Davy Litten
Tries:
Goals:
Scoring sequence: 0-4,
Referee: Liam Moore
