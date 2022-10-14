Castleford Tigers reveal smart new home kit for 2023 Super League season

Castleford Tigers have released their new home kit for the 2023 Super League season – and it’s a classic.

The West Yorkshire club has maintained the orange and black colouring with hoops around the torso and black shorts.

In terms of sponsors, main partners CBR Engineering yet again represent the front of the shirt for a remarkable tenth year running, with HH Construction being positioned on the collar area, and Yorkshire Pride having their emblem positioned on the chest.

Ergo Real Estate have entered their second year of kit partnership and will again be represented on the sleeve, along with long-term partners Anthony Higgins Transport and AJ Glassfibre.

On the rear of the 2023 strip, Castle Commercial Cleaning Services and CSW Process are placed at the top of the back, with NETZSCH donning the bottom of the kit on the lower back for the third season.

The shorts feature the branding of T&A Maintenance and CSW Process on the lower back of the shorts. M&D Foundations go into their second campaign as Castleford kit sponsors on the bottom front of the shorts and for their fifth year in a row, FAA Installations will be the club’s main sock partner.