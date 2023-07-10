Leeds Rhinos offered Toulouse Olympique halfback

LEEDS RHINOS’ recruitment is well underway for 2024 as head coach Rohan Smith attempts to build his squad for a title challenge.

Catalans Dragons forward Mickael Goudemand will be a Headingley player from next season whilst he likes of Justin Sangare and Nene Macdonald have extended their contracts with the Rhinos.

One man who has been offered to Leeds boss Smith for 2024 and beyond is Toulouse Olympique halfback Josh Ralph, League Express understands.

The 25-year-old is no stranger to UK shores having made seven appearances for Wales with the halfback appearing for the Dragons in the recent Rugby League World Cup.

Of course, Leeds’ halfback debate is one that will continue to rage on throughout the 2023 Super League season with both Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer out of contract at the end of the year.

Smith does know Ralph from the latter’s time in the Queensland Cup competition with the likes of Brisbane Tigers and Mount Pritchard Mounties.