Hull FC secure Mitieli Vulikijapani to new contract

Hull FC outside back Mitieli Vulikijapani has signed an initial one-year contract extension with the club.

The Fijian, a British Army serviceman, joined Hull last year and has scored six tries in 18 appearances to date.

Vulikijapani, 28, has been given permission from the armed forces to extend his time with the club, and his new deal includes the option to extend to 2024 should he be granted permission again.

“I am thrilled that we have secured a contract extension for Mitch, he has become a big part of our group,” said Hull head coach Brett Hodgson.

“He has made quick progress in the short time he has been with us and we feel his development is still on an upwards trajectory, so we’re excited to see him continue to improve.

“We brought him into the club when his understanding of the game was relatively moderate, and although he is still learning day by day, we have been pleased with how Mitch has contributed to the squad over the last 18 months.”