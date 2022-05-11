Hull FC secure young homegrown star to new contract

Hull FC centre Connor Wynne has signed a new deal to remain with the Super League club next season.

The 21-year-old has agreed an initial one-year contract extension, with Hull holding the option to extend the deal by a further season.

Wynne has risen through the club’s Academy system to make 25 first-team appearances to date, including eight this season.

In his last outing he scored a hat-trick of tries in a league win over Toulouse Olympique, the second time this season he has crossed for a treble after doing so in the Challenge Cup against Sheffield Eagles too.

“Connor is someone who has a great deal of talent – he’s really worked on his professionalism this season and you can see what he can do on the field with his most recent performance against Toulouse,” said Hull head coach Brett Hodgson.

“He’s got some pure speed which is something as a club we’re really keen to build on.

“We don’t want to put too much pressure on him, we want him to continue on the path that he is on currently, but there are things he can do on the field that lots of other players can’t, and we’ve seen that in his game.

“He still has a long way to go, and we’re excited for him to keep working towards his potential.”