Hull FC set for “a number of new signings” as replacement for Jake Clifford found

IN the aftermath of Jake Clifford’s confirmed exit from Hull FC at the end of the 2023 Super League season, the East Yorkshire club are set to reveal exciting recruitment news.

Hull FC head coach Tony Smith said on Clifford’s departure back to the North Queensland Cowboys in the NRL: “Jake has been honest with us throughout and it has been a genuinely difficult decision for him, he’s really enjoying his time at the club.

“I think if it was any other club he wouldn’t be going back, but we understand the draw of being close to family and friends, especially with a young child.

“He was always going to come to a point where he was ready for a return to the NRL, which we hoped wouldn’t have been as soon, but we fully support his decision.

“It’s a sign he has been playing well for us and settled very quickly here, which is a positive reflection on our club.

“I know he is open to a return to the club in the future.”

With the departure of Clifford, Smith has revealed that a replacement for the halfback has been found with the club set to make announcements on “a number of new signings”.

He added “We have made really encouraging progress on our recruitment for next season, which will include a replacement for Jake, and we will update everyone when the time is right, but for now our focus is on a positive end to this season.”