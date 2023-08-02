Channel 4 records brilliant viewing figures for Wigan Warriors-Leigh Leopards fixture despite Ashes clash

CHANNEL 4 has taken rugby league by storm since signing a two-year deal with the sport ahead of the 2022 Super League season.

It was an unknown quantity back then, signing a deal for ten games per year for two seasons, but it began like a house on fire with Leeds Rhinos’ home fixture against Warrington Wolves drawing in almost three quarters of a million viewers.

Since then, the terrestrial broadcaster has kept up a steady pace of impressive viewing figures with the total never dropping below six figures in terms of the average viewing figure throughout the coverage.

For the first time in two months, Channel 4’s Super League coverage returned to our television screens for Wigan Warriors’ home clash against Leigh Leopards last weekend.

And despite the last Ashes Test match taking precedence for many people, a peak of just shy of 250,000 people tuned in for the broadcast, League Express can reveal.

That being said, it probably wasn’t the contest that people were expecting considering it was second (Leigh) versus third (Wigan) in the Super League table.

The Warriors eventually ran out 44-18 winners with the Leopards seemingly having one eye on the Challenge Cup Final in less than a fortnight’s time.