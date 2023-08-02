Thomas Mikaele returns to Super League

GOLD COAST TITANS prop forward Thomas Mikaele has returned to Super League.

In an unprecedented move, just months after leaving the Warrington Wolves, the barnstorming prop forward will link up with his former side at the Halliwell Jones once more.

The 18st 2lbs and 6ft 3in powerhouse prop made 18 appearances for the Wire before being granted a release in April to return to Australia on compassionate grounds.

Mikaele will arrive in the UK today (Wednesday) and could make his second debut for the club this Friday night against Catalans Dragons.

Speaking on his return to the Wire, Thomas Mikaele said: “It’s been a weird year for me so far. There’s been some changes and obviously things haven’t gone the way they were planned for me since returning to the NRL.

“But I’ve been given the opportunity to come back and be a part of something special that we had going on earlier in the year at Warrington. I’m happy my family is sorted back home and I’m excited to get back to the UK to reconnect with the lads and play in front of the Wire crowd again which I’ve missed.

“The whole club and town were good to me so it’s only fitting I get to return and contribute to a hopefully successful end to the year.”

Warrington Wolves Interim Head Coach Gary Chambers added: “We’re excited to welcome Thomas back into the set-up.

“Every minor detail has been covered to ensure he’s as fresh as possible to give him the best chance of playing this Friday. We’ll assess on Thursday if he’s ready to go.

“He’s a handful for any defence. He’s a threat with the ball in hand and in defence as well. He was playing consistently well at the start of the year and hopefully he can find that form again for us over the next few months.”