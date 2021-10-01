Hull FC sign Fijian hooker

Hull FC have signed Fijian international hooker Joe Lovodua for the 2022 Betfred Super League campaign.

The 23-year-old will join the club from NRL Grand Finalists South Sydney Rabbitohs, after signing an initial one-year deal with the Black & Whites.

Primarily a hooker, Lovodua has been signed to bring extra competition for places in Hull’s pack and he also has the ability to also play across the backrow and at centre.

A St George Illawarra Dragon junior, the Fijian has worked his way through the grades since 2017 and has been a cornerstone of the Dragons’ New South Wales Cup squad, where he was coached by former Hull FC halfback Mathew Head.

Having made 46 appearances in the reserve grade, he moved to the Rabbitohs last season, where he was set to earn a place in Wayne Bennett’s top-30 squad next season before Hull FC intervened with a Super League opportunity. He has yet to make his first-grade debut for the Rabbitohs.

Lovodua made his international debut for Fiji at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup, playing at hooker in four of their five matches, including convincing wins over Wales and USA, as well as the memorable 4-2 victory against New Zealand and the semi-final clash against eventual winners, Australia.

With eight caps to his name already, he has lined up alongside some high-profile stars such as Kevin Naiqama, Suliasi Vunivalu, Jarryd Hayne, Maika Sivo and Kane Evans and he will have one eye on the World Cup when it is played in England next year.

Speaking on the decision to join the Black & Whites, Lovodua said: “This is an extremely exciting move for myself; it’ll be my first time heading over to England, so I can’t wait to get over there and crack on with pre-season.

“Having played most of my club career in the New South Wales Cup, I feel like this is a really big chance for myself to move my career forward and showcase what I am capable of. I’m coming to Hull to put my best foot forward and give everything for this team.

“I am grateful for the opportunity and the chance to play for such a prestigious club like Hull FC – I have been impressed by the people at the club, the heritage and I’ve heard a lot about the fans and the city.”

He continued, “I know I am not just going to walk straight into the starting squad, but I will be coming to prove myself, do my best for the team, and earn a place in the playing squad each week.

“My preferred position is hooker, I enjoy playing that position, being on the ball in the middle of the park and having an influence on the team going forward and I hope to be able to bring something different to the team.”

In a twist of fate, Lovodua may have been heading to Hull anyway this autumn prior to the Rugby League World Cup being postponed, with the Fijian national team set to be based in the city and playing a match against Australia at the MKM Stadium.

With the World Cup set to go ahead at the end of 2022, it’s another target the 23-year-old hooker has set his sights on.

“It’s crazy how things work out; with the World Cup being postponed and moving to next year, and Fiji being based in Hull and playing there too – I’m motivated to have a big year for Hull, which hopefully should give me a chance to be involved in that squad.

“There are a lot of good Fijian players in both the NRL and Super League at the moment, but I’d take the chance with both hands if I was offered it.”

Lovodua becomes Hull’s second signing ahead of the new season, joining winger Darnell McIntosh, who is set to join the club from Huddersfield Giants in the coming weeks, having put pen to paper on a three-year deal in August.

Speaking about the latest addition, Hull FC head coach Brett Hodgson, added: “Joe is a player we’ve had an eye on for quite a while, and we’re really pleased to have time tied down for next season.

“To add an international level player is a real positive having ran out for Fiji on numerous occasions; he has some great deception out of dummy-half and brings some speed and awareness to that department – and he’s at a good age with his best years ahead of him.

“He is ready for an opportunity. He has been unfortunate to find himself behind some great hookers like Cameron McInnes at the Dragons and Damian Cook at the Rabbitohs, which has limited his path to first-grade, but he will have learnt a lot from guys like that.

“We’re really excited to offer him that chance to show what he can do and prove himself in Super League. Whilst we see him as a dummy-half option for us, he does also bring excellent utility value too which will add strength in a number of positions for us.”