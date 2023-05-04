Hull FC sink Wigan Warriors with incredible Super League shock

HULL FC held on for a priceless two points in a brilliant 14-10 win

Hull drew first blood following a penalty. Jake Clifford set up the points with a pinpoint kick to the corner for Darnell McIntosh to dot down in the fifth minute.. Clifford converted superbly from the touchline to make it 6-0.

The Black and Whites’ defence stood firm from a Wigan onslaught and it was the home side that doubled their lead on 15 minutes when Clifford stretched out close to the line. The halfback converted yet again for a 12-0 lead.

Hull’s defence was again superb with Clifford pulling all the strings possible for the hosts and the halfback added a penalty on the half-hour to make it 14-0.

The Warriors did finally get their try two minutes before half-time when Iain Thornley scored on his first appearance in 11 months. Harry Smith converted expertly to reduce the deficit to eight at 14-6.

Thornley grabbed a second just three minutes into the second-half, but this time Smith couldn’t convert with Wigan back to 14-10.

It was nip-and-tuck for the next 20 minutes as the Warriors tried desperately to claw back the four-point deficit, but brilliant Hull tackling kept their top-of-the-table opponents out.

Hull FC

25 Davy Litten

5 Darnell McIntosh

4 Liam Sutcliffe

3 Carlos Tuimavave

17 Cam Scott

7 Jake Clifford

19 Ben McNamara

13 Brad Fash

9 Danny Houghton

8 Ligi Sao

23 Josh Griffin

12 Jordan Lane

15 Joe Cator

Substitutes

6 Jake Trueman

10 Chris Satae

30 Scott Taylor

33 Brad Dwyer

Tries: McIntosh (5), Clifford (15)

Goals: Clifford 3/3

Wigan Warriors

2 Bevan French

23 Abbas Miski

3 Toby King

4 Jake Wardle

21 Iain Thornley

19 Joe Shorrocks

7 Harry Smith

16 Ethan Havard

9 Sam Powell

10 Liam Byrne

17 Kai Pearce-Paul

12 Liam Farrell

13 Morgan Smithies

Substitutes

20 Patrick Mago

22 Brad O’Neill

26 Harvie Hill

27 Junior Nsemba

Tries: Thornley (39, 43)

Goals: Smith 1/2

Half-time: 14-6

Referee: Ben Thaler

Scoring sequence: 6-0, 12-0, 14-0, 14-6; 14-10