Hull FC star Jake Clifford reportedly has “get-out clause” in Super League contract

AUSTRALIAN publication Fox League is claiming that Hull FC star Jake Clifford has a “get-out clause” in his Super League contract.

Fox League has stated that: “Clifford still has a year to go on his deal with Hull but reportedly has a get-out clause should he receive an offer from an NRL club.”

Reports in the past few days from The Australian have linked both Wests Tigers and North Queensland Cowboys with a move for the Australian halfback, who has taken to Super League like a duck to water following his move to the club ahead of the 2023 season.

Clifford has arguably been the Black and Whites’ most impressive recruits for a number of years, with the playmaker becoming the linchpin for Tony Smith’s side.

It perhaps comes as no surprise, therefore, that the Cowboys are reportedly keen on bringing him back to the club, though they do have both Tom Dearden and Chad Townsend on their books for 2024.

Wests, meanwhile, are on the hunt for a new halfback following the exit of the much-maligned Luke Brooks to the Manly Sea Eagles for next season.