Rugby League’s leading scorers

Here are the leading scorers for the Betfred Super League, Championship and League 1 following the weekend’s Rugby League action, including Monday night’s Championship clash between Widnes Vikings and Bradford Bulls.
All the scoring lists are for league games only.
BETFRED SUPER LEAGUE
Tries
1 Josh Charnley (Leigh Leopards, above) 22
2 Tom Johnstone (Catalans Dragons) 21
3 Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors) 15
4 Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves) 15
5 Bevan French (Wigan Warriors) 12
Goals
1 Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves, above) 64
2 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 62
3 Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 53
4 Ben Reynolds (Leigh Leopards) 52
5 Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 51
Points
1 Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos, above) 142
2 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 139
3 Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) 132
4 Ben Reynolds (Leigh Leopards) 124
5 Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 115
BETFRED CHAMPIONSHIP
Tries
1 Lachlan Walmsley (Halifax Panthers, above) 28
2 Gareth Gale (Featherstone Rovers) 20
3 Guy Armitage (Toulouse Olympique) 18
4 Connor Jones (Featherstone Rovers) 17
5 Kieran Gill (Bradford Bulls) 15
Goals
1 Jake Shorrocks (Toulouse Olympique) 69
2 Cory Aston (Sheffield Eagles) 66
3 Dec Patton (Bradford Bulls) 65
4 Oliver Leyland (London Broncos) 54
5 Ryan Shaw (Barrow Raiders) 42
Points
1 Jake Shorrocks (Toulouse Olympique) 154
2 Cory Aston (Sheffield Eagles) 152
3 Dec Patton (Bradford Bulls) 130
4 Oliver Leyland (London Broncos) 124
5 Lachlan Walmsley (Halifax Panthers) 112
BETFRED LEAGUE ONE
Tries
1 = Owen Restall (Dewsbury Rams) 14
Sam Smeaton (Doncaster) 14
3 Patrick Ah Van (Oldham) 13
4 Sean Sabutey (Workington Town) 12
5 Jack Render (Hunslet) 11
Goals
1 Martyn Ridyard (Oldham) 61
2 = Paul Sykes (Dewsbury Rams) 60
Ciaran Walker (Workington Town) 60
4 Connor Robinson (Doncaster) 57
5 Brad Billsborough (North Wales Crusaders) 47
Points
1 Ciaran Walker (Workington Town) 148
2 Connor Robinson (Doncaster) 138
3 Martyn Ridyard (Oldham) 131
4 Paul Sykes (Dewsbury Rams) 129
5 Brad Billsborough (North Wales Crusaders) 102
