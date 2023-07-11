Rugby League’s leading scorers

Here are the leading scorers for the Betfred Super League, Championship and League 1 following the weekend’s Rugby League action, including Monday night’s Championship clash between Widnes Vikings and Bradford Bulls.

All the scoring lists are for league games only.

BETFRED SUPER LEAGUE

Tries

1 Josh Charnley (Leigh Leopards, above) 22

2 Tom Johnstone (Catalans Dragons) 21

3 Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors) 15

4 Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves) 15

5 Bevan French (Wigan Warriors) 12

Goals

1 Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves, above) 64

2 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 62

3 Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 53

4 Ben Reynolds (Leigh Leopards) 52

5 Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 51

Points

1 Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos, above) 142

2 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 139

3 Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) 132

4 Ben Reynolds (Leigh Leopards) 124

5 Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 115

BETFRED CHAMPIONSHIP

Tries

1 Lachlan Walmsley (Halifax Panthers, above) 28

2 Gareth Gale (Featherstone Rovers) 20

3 Guy Armitage (Toulouse Olympique) 18

4 Connor Jones (Featherstone Rovers) 17

5 Kieran Gill (Bradford Bulls) 15

Goals

1 Jake Shorrocks (Toulouse Olympique) 69

2 Cory Aston (Sheffield Eagles) 66

3 Dec Patton (Bradford Bulls) 65

4 Oliver Leyland (London Broncos) 54

5 Ryan Shaw (Barrow Raiders) 42

Points

1 Jake Shorrocks (Toulouse Olympique) 154

2 Cory Aston (Sheffield Eagles) 152

3 Dec Patton (Bradford Bulls) 130

4 Oliver Leyland (London Broncos) 124

5 Lachlan Walmsley (Halifax Panthers) 112

BETFRED LEAGUE ONE

Tries

1 = Owen Restall (Dewsbury Rams) 14

Sam Smeaton (Doncaster) 14

3 Patrick Ah Van (Oldham) 13

4 Sean Sabutey (Workington Town) 12

5 Jack Render (Hunslet) 11

Goals

1 Martyn Ridyard (Oldham) 61

2 = Paul Sykes (Dewsbury Rams) 60

Ciaran Walker (Workington Town) 60

4 Connor Robinson (Doncaster) 57

5 Brad Billsborough (North Wales Crusaders) 47

Points

1 Ciaran Walker (Workington Town) 148

2 Connor Robinson (Doncaster) 138

3 Martyn Ridyard (Oldham) 131

4 Paul Sykes (Dewsbury Rams) 129

5 Brad Billsborough (North Wales Crusaders) 102

