Warrington Wolves set to be boosted by centre for Super League 2024

WARRINGTON WOLVES are set to be boosted by a centre for the 2024 Super League season – and he is one of their own.

Sky Sports reporter Jon Wells reported live on Friday night as Warrington hosted St Helens at the Halliwell Jones Stadium that Toby King, currently on-loan at the Wigan Warriors, would be returning to the Wolves for 2024.

It will be a much-needed boost for Daryl Powell’s side, who are currently struggling in the outside backs .

King, meanwhile, has been pulling up trees for Wigan in 2023, striking up a great partnership with Abbas Miski down the right wing.

That does, however, leave the Warriors without one of their most potent weapons out wide, with Wells going on to link Wigan with Catalans Dragons centre Adam Keighran and Dolphins centre Brenko Lee.