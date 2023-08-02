Hull FC star Jake Clifford’s stunning move confirmed

HULL FC star Jake Clifford’s stunning move has been confirmed.

North Queensland Cowboys 2018 Rookie of the Year Jake Clifford has signed a one-year contract to return to the Cowboys in 2024.

A proud North Queensland product and Tully Tigers junior, Clifford came through the Cowboys Academy system before graduating to the NYC in 2017 and was later that season named the competition’s Player of the Year.

He made his NRL debut at five-eighth for the Cowboys in 2018 and played 42 games for the club before departing mid-way through the 2021 season.

Clifford spent the remainder of 2021 and 2022 at the Knights, before moving to the UK Super League with Hull FC in 2023.

The 25-year-old has been in scintillating form in England, scoring five tries and kicking 46 goals for a tally of 112 points in 19 games.

“With Ben Hampton leaving our squad in 2024 we were searching for a half with NRL experience who could back-up Chad Townsend and Tom Dearden as well as help to mentor Tom Duffy,” Cowboys General Manager of Football Micheal Luck said.

“It came to our attention Jake potentially had an interest in coming back to the NRL. We had some discussions with Jake and his agent and we were thrilled to be able to come to terms in quick time.

“He was playing some of the best football of his career under Todd before he left in 2021 and we’re excited about what he can bring to our squad in terms of experience and competition for spots.

“We also know he is a great cultural fit and it’s always a bonus to be able to bring a North Queensland boy home.”